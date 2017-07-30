Nation & World

Fatal wrong-way wreck clogs Colorado's I-70 for hours

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 2:23 PM

DENVER

Authorities say a pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic and smashed into several vehicles on a Colorado interstate, killing one person and snarling traffic for hours.

Colorado State Patrol trooper Nate Reed says the pickup truck was headed west on Interstate 70 near Morrison Sunday when it strayed into the eastbound lanes.

A woman whose vehicle was struck by the truck died. Six other people have been taken to a hospital with injuries.

Troopers say it's not clear why the truck crossed into wrong-way traffic.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials warned on Twitter that any drivers traveling east on I-70 should have plenty of food and water and a full tank of gas because of delays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video