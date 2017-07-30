FILE - A Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 file photo of Kenya's Vice President William Ruto addressing the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Kenyan media are reporting that unknown gunmen have attacked the house of Kenya's deputy president moments after he left Saturday, July 29, 2017, to campaign with the president for re-election in the Aug. 8 vote.
FILE - A Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 file photo of Kenya's Vice President William Ruto addressing the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Kenyan media are reporting that unknown gunmen have attacked the house of Kenya's deputy president moments after he left Saturday, July 29, 2017, to campaign with the president for re-election in the Aug. 8 vote. Richard Drew, File AP Photo
FILE - A Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 file photo of Kenya's Vice President William Ruto addressing the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Kenyan media are reporting that unknown gunmen have attacked the house of Kenya's deputy president moments after he left Saturday, July 29, 2017, to campaign with the president for re-election in the Aug. 8 vote. Richard Drew, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Kenya: Intruder killed at VP's home after 18-hour siege

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 6:46 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's police chief says an intruder killed a police guard at the home of the deputy president and armed himself with a rifle before he was shot dead more than 18 hours later.

Police Chief Joseph Boinnet said the man kept police special forces engaged overnight at Deputy President William Ruto home on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town 194 miles (312 kilometers) northwest of Nairobi.

Capital FM Radio reports that the unknown gunmen entered the residence around noon Saturday, moments after Ruto had left to campaign with the president for re-election. Analysts have been worried that violence will accompany Kenya's Aug. 8 election. The Islamist extremist group Al-Shabab recently threatened to disrupt the vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video