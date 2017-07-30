A visitor, center, waits to be questioned by police near a discotheque in Constance, at Lake Constance, Germany, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Police say a shooting in Germany’s Baden-Wurttemberg state has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman. They say the early-morning shooting Sunday at a discotheque in the town of Constance also left three guests seriously wounded. A tweet by Constance police says one person was killed by the shooter when he opened fire, also wounding the other victims. He then fled, was shot by police and died later in hospital.
Nation & World

German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 2:33 AM

VIENNA

Police say a shooting in Germany's southwestern state of Baden-Wurttemberg has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman, and wounded four people.

They say the early-morning shooting Sunday at a discotheque in the town of Konstanz also left three guests seriously wounded.

A tweet by Konstanz police says one person was killed by the shooter when he opened fire, also wounding the other victims. He then fled, was shot by police and died later in the hospital.

A police officer also was wounded in the exchange of fire with the gunman. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

