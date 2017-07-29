Nation & World

Florida man faces charges after baby dies in hot bedroom

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 8:32 AM

LARGO, Fla.

A Florida man faces charges after his 8-month-old son died while being kept in a sweltering bedroom with no air conditioning.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 25-year-old William Francis Hendrickson was told by authorities the day before to keep his children in another room.

The baby died on Thursday after being kept in a mobile home bedroom in Largo that was 109 degrees when police arrived.

Authorities say the baby's body temperature was 105.6 degrees. Hendrickson's 2-year-old daughter had to be treated for dehydration.

The children's mother was arrested days earlier on a battery charge.

County child protection investigators did a welfare check on Thursday and told Hendrickson not to leave the children in the bedroom.

He faces charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated manslaughter.

