African migrants try to reach a Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue ship after falling from a punctured rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 12 miles north of Sabratha, Libya on Sunday, July 23, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are smuggled out of Libya across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe each year by traffickers using unseaworthy craft.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 3:21 AM

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of African migrants at sea, Manilla flooded and a North Korean celebration.

___

This gallery contains photos published July 21-28, 2017.

