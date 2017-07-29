AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

North Korea says 2nd ICBM test puts 'entire' US in range
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday the second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile demonstrated his country can hit the U.S. mainland, hours after the launch left analysts concluding that a wide swath of the United States, including Los Angeles and Chicago, is now in range of North Korean weapons.
The Korean Central News Agency said that Kim expressed "great satisfaction" after the Hwasong-14 missile reached a maximum height of 3,725 kilometers (2,314 miles) and traveled 998 kilometers (620 miles) before accurately landing in waters off Japan. The agency said that the test was aimed at confirming the maximum range and other technical aspects of the missile it says was capable of delivering a "large-sized, heavy nuclear warhead."
Analysts had estimated that the North's first ICBM on July 4 could have reached Alaska, and said that the latest missile appeared to extend that range significantly.
Immediately after the launch, U.S. and South Korean forces conducted live-fire exercises. South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo called for the deployment of strategic U.S. military assets — which usually means stealth bombers and aircraft carriers — as well as additional launchers of an advanced U.S. anti-missile system.
Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the missile, launched late Friday night, flew for about 45 minutes — about five minutes longer than the first. The missile was launched on very high trajectory, which limited the distance it traveled, and landed west of Japan's island of Hokkaido.
___
Trump's six-month stall sparks a White House shake-up
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six months into his presidency, Donald Trump is saddled with a stalled agenda, a West Wing that resembles a viper's nest, a pile of investigations and a Republican Party that is starting to break away.
Trump on Friday indirectly acknowledged the troubled state of his unconventional White House, abruptly replacing his chief of staff with hard-nosed retired Gen. John Kelly, until now the president's Homeland Security secretary. Kelly will take the desk of Reince Priebus, a Republican operative who was skeptical of Trump's electoral prospects last year and ultimately came to be viewed by the president as weak and ineffective.
Can Kelly pull things together? Much of his success will depend on factors outside his control, including whether Trump's squabbling staff is willing to put aside the rivalries that have sowed disorder in the West Wing and complicated any efforts to enact policy. But no question looms larger than this: Can Kelly do what Priebus couldn't? Can he curb the president's own penchant for drama and unpredictability, and his tendency to focus more on settling scores than promoting a policy agenda?
No other aide or adviser has been successful on that front. As a candidate — and now as president — Trump has cycled through a cast of campaign chiefs and political advisers but has remained easily distracted by his personal interests and only loosely tethered to any policy plans.
"Trump has spent a lot of his political capital on nothing but defending his own reputation," Alex Conant, a Republican strategist, said of Trump's first six months in office. "There is no sustained strategy; his attention seems to shift with whatever is leading cable news at that moment."
___
GOP blame-a-thon over health bill crash, but no clear path
WASHINGTON (AP) — The resounding Senate crash of the seven-year Republican drive to scrap the Obama health care law incited GOP finger-pointing Friday but left the party with wounded leaders and no evident pathway forward on an issue that won't go away.
In an astonishing cliff-hanger, the GOP-run Senate voted 51-49 to reject Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's last ditch attempt to sustain their drive to dismantle President Barack Obama's health care overhaul with a starkly trimmed-down bill. The vote, which concluded shortly before 2 a.m. EDT, was a blistering defeat for President Donald Trump and McConnell, R-Ky., who've made uprooting the statute a top priority.
"They should have approved health care last night," Trump said Friday during a speech in Brentwood, New York. "But you can't have everything," he added, seemingly shrugging off one of his biggest legislative setbacks.
Trump reiterated his threat to "let Obamacare implode," an outcome he could hasten by steps like halting federal payments to help insurers reduce out-of-pocket costs for lower-earning consumers.
Senate Democrats were joined in opposition by three Republicans — Maine's Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Arizona's John McCain. The 80-year-old McCain, just diagnosed with brain cancer, had returned to the Capitol three days earlier to provide a vote that temporarily kept the measure alive, only to deliver the coup de grace Friday.
___
North Korean ICBM launches dim South's hopes for talks
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's rapidly accelerating nuclear weapons program is beginning to pose a grave challenge for liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose dovish proposals for engagement have been met by silence and two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in less than a month.
Throughout the election campaign and his presidency that began in May, Moon has persistently expressed a desire to reach out to North Korea. But in the wake of the North's latest ICBM test, a stern-looking Moon on Saturday sounded more like his conservative predecessor as he ordered his troops to conduct a live-fire exercise with U.S. forces and endorsed stronger pressure and sanctions against Pyongyang. He then told government officials to schedule talks with Washington over increasing the warhead limits of South Korean missiles.
Moon also made a dramatic policy reversal, ordering his military to talk with U.S. commanders in South Korea to temporarily place additional launchers of a contentious U.S. missile defense system, which was seen as a sign that Moon was ready to get tougher on the North. He likely has no other choice as it is well past the point where Seoul could afford being seen as "begging" Pyongyang for talks, said Koh Yu-hwan, a North Korea expert at Seoul's Dongguk University and a policy adviser to Moon.
"Ministries related to foreign policy and security must work with our allies including the United States to ensure that today's provocation is met by a stern international response, such as U.N. Security Council measures," Yoon Young-chan, Moon's senior press secretary, quoted him as saying during a National Security Council meeting. Yoon said Moon also directed government officials to consider the possibility of unilateral sanctions against the North.
Through statements released by his office and later by the Foreign Ministry, Moon's government made it clear it isn't giving up on the hopes for talks just yet. But Moon also said the North's latest launch has the potential to "fundamentally change" regional security dynamics and stressed the need for "strong and realistic measures" that could sting Pyongyang and repel its nuclear ambitions.
___
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill, Moscow retaliates
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will sign a package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia that passed Congress with overwhelming support, the White House said Friday. Moscow has already responded, ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and closing the U.S. Embassy's recreation retreat.
Trump's willingness to support the measure is a remarkable acknowledgement that he has yet to sell his party on his hopes for forging a warmer relationship with Moscow. His vow to extend a hand of cooperation to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been met with resistance as skeptical lawmakers look to limit the president's leeway to go easy on Moscow over its meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
The Senate passed the bill, 98-2, two days after the House pushed the measure through by an overwhelming margin, 419-3. Both were veto-proof numbers.
The White House initially wavered on whether the president would sign the measure into law. But in a statement late Friday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had "reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it."
Never in doubt was a cornerstone of the legislation that bars Trump from easing or waiving the additional penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees. The provisions were included to assuage concerns among lawmakers that the president's push for better relations with Moscow might lead him to relax the penalties without first securing concessions from the Kremlin.
___
Pakistan ruling party meets to consider PM successor
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ruling party of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will choose his successor Saturday, a day after Pakistan's Supreme Court removed the premier from office after finding that he and his family concealed their assets, officials said.
The move comes amid a serious political crisis that has gripped Pakistan, with constitutional experts and lawmakers wondering who is running the government after Sharif's disqualification.
"Unfortunately, we are without a prime minister. We are without a government," Raja Zafarul Haq, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, told The Associated Press. The party was meeting Saturday to discuss a potential successor.
Haq said although the court in Friday's ruling asked the figurehead President Mamnoon Hussain to "ensure continuation of the democratic process," the reality was that the country was facing a political crisis.
Haq said there was no provision in the constitution about appointment of an acting prime minister. He said Sharif might have stayed in power until the appointment of a new prime minister if judges had not sacked him effective immediately.
___
Homeland security secretary replaces Priebus at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The tenure of Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff has ended after six months.
President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Friday that he's replacing the former Republican Party chairman with the secretary of homeland security, John Kelly.
Priebus says he offered his resignation after Trump indicated he wanted to go in a different direction.
Kelly is a retired Marine Corps general and could bring military-style discipline to a White House undercut by insider quarrels.
Priebus had been a frequent target of rumors about his job security amid infighting and confusion within the White House and a long whisper campaign by Trump allies. Then, on Thursday, he was assailed in a remarkable and profane public rebuke by Trump's newly appointed White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.
___
Trump appears to advocate rough police treatment of suspects
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — Talking tough on illegal immigration and violent crime, President Donald Trump appeared Friday to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, speaking dismissively of the police practice of shielding the heads of handcuffed suspects as they are being placed in patrol cars.
"Don't be too nice," Trump told law enforcement officers in Suffolk County, New York, during a visit to highlight his administration's efforts to crack down on the street gang known as MS-13. The violent international group has terrorized communities on Long Island and in other parts of the country.
The president urged Congress to find money to pay for 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers "so that we can eliminate MS-13."
Trump said his administration is removing these gang members from the United States but said, "We'd like to get them out a lot faster and when you see ... these thugs being thrown into the back of the paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough, I said, 'Please don't be too nice.'"
Trump then spoke dismissively of the practice by which arresting officers shield the heads of handcuffed suspects as they are placed in police cars.
___
Iran says US Navy fires warning shots near its vessels
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard said Saturday a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier fired a warning shot in an "unprofessional" confrontation with Iranian vessels, the official IRNA news agency reported.
IRNA quoted a statement from the Guard as saying that the USS Nimitz and an accompanying ship came near an Iranian oil offshore platform in the Persian Gulf and a helicopter from the ship hovered near vessels manned by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard.
The report said the confrontation took place Friday afternoon and the U.S. navy ships left the area following the encounter.
The incident comes after a U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots Tuesday near an Iranian vessel that American sailors said came dangerously close to them during a tense encounter.
Iran and the U.S. frequently have run-ins in the Persian Gulf, nearly all involving the Revolutionary Guard, a separate force from Iran's military that answers only to the country's supreme leader. In January, near the end of then-President Barack Obama's term, the USS Mahan fired shots toward Iranian fast-attack boats as they neared the destroyer in the Strait of Hormuz.
___
Mainstream Model 3 holds promise _ and peril _ for Tesla
FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — For Tesla, everything is riding on the Model 3.
The electric car company's newest vehicle was delivered to its first 30 customers — all Tesla employees — Friday evening. Its $35,000 starting price — half the cost of Tesla's previous models — and range of up to 310 miles (498 km) could bring hundreds of thousands of customers into the automaker's fold, taking it from a niche luxury brand to the mainstream. Around 500,000 people worldwide have already reserved a Model 3.
Those higher sales could finally make Tesla profitable and accelerate its plans for future products like SUVs and pickup trucks.
Or the Model 3 could dash Tesla's dreams.
Potential customers could lose faith if Tesla doesn't meet its aggressive production schedule, or if the cars have quality problems that strain Tesla's small service network. The compact Model 3 may not entice a global market that's increasingly shifting to SUVs, including all-electric SUVs from Audi and others going on sale soon. And a fully loaded Model 3 with 310 miles of range costs a hefty $59,500; the base model goes 220 miles (322 km) on a charge.
Comments