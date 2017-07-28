Nation & World

Lawyer says juror might have stolen opioid evidence at trial

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 10:44 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

He says his client should get a new trial or have his charges dismissed.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien and the court's administrative judge say they've never heard of evidence going missing during jury deliberations. Heroin and methamphetamine used as evidence didn't go missing.

O'Brien says that it's premature to blame jurors for the missing pills and that their disappearance doesn't affect the facts of the case.

The Franklin County sheriff's office is investigating and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

