5th person dies trying to cross Rio Grande into Texas

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 6:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas

A fifth person has died this week in the El Paso area after being pulled from the Rio Grande while attempting to cross from Mexico.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting a river patrol Thursday with Mexican law enforcement officials when the body of a man believed to be in his 30s was found.

The discovery comes after the bodies of three people, all Guatemalan nationals, were recovered Tuesday after they drowned while trying to cross.

The El Paso Times reports a woman pulled from the water early this week later died at a hospital.

Officials say at least 15 people have attempted to cross the river in the same area this week.

Authorities say the river and its canals are flowing at elevated levels due to recent rains.

