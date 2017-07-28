IS claims deadly attack in Syria against US-backed force

A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighter, runs in front of a damaged building as he crosses a street on the front line, in Raqqa city, northeast Syria, Thursday, July 27, 2017. U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have captured almost half of the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa, but the push into the city in northern Syria has slowed due to stiff resistance and large amounts of explosives planted by the extremists, a spokeswoman for the fighters and monitors said Thursday. Hussein Malla AP Photo