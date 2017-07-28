Trump appears to advocate rough police treatment of suspects

FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo, the casket of Justin Llivicura, 16, is carried from St. Joseph the Worker Church after Llivicura's funeral in East Patchogue, N.Y. Llivicura was one of four young men found slain in a suspected MS-13 gang killing in a park in Central Islip, N.Y., on April 12. President Donald Trump is scheduled travel to New York on Friday, July 28, to meet with law enforcement on Long Island and discuss the MS-13 street gang. His administration has made MS-13 a symbol of the need for stricter immigration laws. Frank Eltman, File AP Photo