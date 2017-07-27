Nation & World

Official says government recaptures western district

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 10:59 PM

KABUL, Afghanistan

A government official says Afghan security forces have driven Taliban fighters from Taywara District in western Ghor province.

Abdul Hai Khateby, provincial governor spokesman, says fighting raged for two days before Afghan soldiers drove them from the district center on Friday.

Khateby says 13 Taliban were killed in fighting. There were no Afghan forces casualties.

Residents who had fled their homes also began returning to the district capital, Khateby said.

The Taliban had driven government forces from the district center earlier this week.

Provincial Police Chief Mohammad Mustafa Moseni says they left behind several mines, which demining teams have already begun to clear.

