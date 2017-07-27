Deaths in Venezuela unrest hit 103 as polarizing vote nears

Wuilly Arteaga plays his violin during clashes against Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard officers on the first day of a 48-hour general strike in protest of government plans to rewrite the constitution, in the Bello Campo neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. President Nicolas Maduro is promoting the constitution rewrite as a means of resolving Venezuela's political standoff and economic crisis, but opposition leaders are boycotting it. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo