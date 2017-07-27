Ex-swim coach charged in drowning death of Texas teenager

This 2013 photo provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth, Texas, shows Tracey Anne Boyd, a former swim coach who has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl who drowned during practice, prosecutors said. Boyd was indicted June 29, 2017, in the death of Elise Cerami, who competed for a Carroll school district swim club near Fort Worth. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office via AP)