In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri stops to give a thumbs-up as he disappears into a vent at the prison in Santa Ana, Calif. The video shot by three inmates with a smuggled cellphone shows their methodical escape through the vent at the maximum-security wing of the Southern California jail last year, along with scenes from their days on the run.
In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri stops to give a thumbs-up as he disappears into a vent at the prison in Santa Ana, Calif. The video shot by three inmates with a smuggled cellphone shows their methodical escape through the vent at the maximum-security wing of the Southern California jail last year, along with scenes from their days on the run. Salvatore P. Ciulla via AP)
In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri stops to give a thumbs-up as he disappears into a vent at the prison in Santa Ana, Calif. The video shot by three inmates with a smuggled cellphone shows their methodical escape through the vent at the maximum-security wing of the Southern California jail last year, along with scenes from their days on the run. Salvatore P. Ciulla via AP)

Nation & World

Inmates' escape video shows everything is caught on tape

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

July 27, 2017 12:44 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif.

In an age when everything else is captured for public consumption on a smartphone, why not your own jailbreak?

Inmates who broke out of the maximum-security wing of a California jail last year did just that with a smuggled cellphone and through an attorney released it to the public Wednesday.

It shows the kind of images usually relegated to movies like "The Shawshank Redemption," with the three inmates shimmying into a vent and crawling through plumbing shafts.

It was provided to The Associated Press on Wednesday by an attorney for Adam Hossein Nayeri, one of the escaped inmates.

The crisply edited video has a pop-music soundtrack and includes TV news clips about the escape and subsequent manhunt.

It also contains voice-overs by Nayeri, recorded after their capture, giving his version of events.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video