Inmates' escape video shows everything is caught on tape

In an age when everything else is captured for public consumption on a smartphone, why not your own jailbreak?
Inmates who broke out of the maximum-security wing of a California jail last year did just that with a smuggled cellphone and through an attorney released it to the public Wednesday.
It shows the kind of images usually relegated to movies like "The Shawshank Redemption," with the three inmates shimmying into a vent and crawling through plumbing shafts.
It was provided to The Associated Press on Wednesday by an attorney for Adam Hossein Nayeri, one of the escaped inmates.
The crisply edited video has a pop-music soundtrack and includes TV news clips about the escape and subsequent manhunt.
It also contains voice-overs by Nayeri, recorded after their capture, giving his version of events.
