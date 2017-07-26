Nation & World

Transgender Chinese man says he's won job bias lawsuit

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 9:32 PM

BEIJING

A Chinese transgender man says a court has ruled that he was unjustly dismissed by a former employer, in the country's first such discrimination lawsuit.

The 29-year-old man, who identifies himself only as "Mr. C" to protect his parents' privacy, said the verdict delivered to him Wednesday by a district court in the southwestern city of Guiyang ruled his employment rights were violated. It ordered his previous employer pay him the equivalent of $297.

The court said no one was available to comment.

The man filed the lawsuit after an arbitration council last year ruled against his claim that he had been unfairly fired by a medical testing center.

While still relatively conservative, Chinese society has become more accepting of gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people in recent years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video