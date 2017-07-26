Mother who took sanctuary in church granted deportation stay

Nury Chavarria, 43, poses with her 9-year-old daughter, Hayley inside Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal church in New Haven, Conn., on Monday, July 24, 2017. Chavarria has sought sanctuary from deportation because she needs to be with her four children, and understands she has become a symbol in the larger fight over immigration reform. Pat Eaton-Robb AP Photo