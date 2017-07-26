Nation & World

Barricades in beach destination coming down after shootings

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 5:11 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

A South Carolina coastal city will begin removing barricades set up along a key street after six shootings in three days in June.

News outlets report Myrtle Beach city manager John Pedersen says the barricades on parts of Ocean Boulevard will be removed starting Wednesday. Myrtle Beach is the heart of the state's $20 billion tourism industry.

Pedersen made the announcement Tuesday after Police Chief Amy Prock said law enforcement had determined the barricades could be removed. Prock said the barricades should be replaced by a more aesthetically pleasing permanent structure.

The city put up barricades to keep people out of the street after one of the shootings sent six people to the hospital and was viewed millions of times in a Facebook video.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video