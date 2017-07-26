Nation & World

Wall of Philadelphia home collapses; residents unharmed

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 8:14 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia fire and rescue officials say no one was seriously injured and all residents are accounted for after escaping from a row home when a brick wall collapsed.

Authorities say the residents apparently were alerted to the impending collapse by a cat, and escaped before it happened Wednesday. Officials are investigating the cause of the partial collapse.

The building in west Philadelphia is known for a mural painted on the side of the brick wall that collapsed outward.

The mural called "I Wanna Call You Names" is part of several dozen murals by artist Stephen Powers as part of the city's Mural Arts Program.

