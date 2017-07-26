Top EU court says it was wrong to end Hamas terror listing

Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles during a parade against Israeli arrangements in a contested Jerusalem shrine, along the streets of Gaza City, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Muslim leaders urged the faithful Tuesday to keep up their prayer protests and avoid entering a contested Jerusalem shrine, even after Israel dismantled metal detectors that initially triggered the tensions. Adel Hana AP Photo