FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. In a brief filed Monday, July 24, 2017, at the U.S. Supreme Court, 15 pharmacology professors argue the impending execution of Phillips should be stopped on grounds that the sedative midazolam is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing severe pain.
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. In a brief filed Monday, July 24, 2017, at the U.S. Supreme Court, 15 pharmacology professors argue the impending execution of Phillips should be stopped on grounds that the sedative midazolam is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing severe pain. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. In a brief filed Monday, July 24, 2017, at the U.S. Supreme Court, 15 pharmacology professors argue the impending execution of Phillips should be stopped on grounds that the sedative midazolam is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing severe pain. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

Nation & World

The Latest: Condemned killer's lawyers appeal to high court

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 5:07 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Latest on the condemned killer in Ohio scheduled for execution Wednesday (all times local):

8 p.m.

Attorneys for a condemned Ohio killer who is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court for a review of the case.

Ronald Phillips was convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

In a brief filed late Tuesday, attorneys for Phillips say his circumstances at the time of the murder led him to be treated like a much younger person. They say his case "calls out" for further review by the high court.

Phillips was 19 at the time of the killing.

His attorneys say he was a teenager "with such obvious psychosocial deficits" that when police picked him up at school they took him to the department's juvenile bureau instead of the adult facility.

___

10:55 a.m.

A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A prisons department spokeswoman said Ronald Phillips arrived at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. That's about 24 hours before he is set to die in Ohio's first execution in more than three years.

Phillips was convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

He has asked the high court for more time to appeal Ohio's lethal injection method. Fifteen pharmacology professors argued Monday a sedative used in the process is incapable of inducing unconsciousness.

Phillips also seeks a delay based on being 19 at the time of the killing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video