Police: Gunman in custody after shooting auto shop worker

Authorities in Virginia say a gunman is now in custody after he shot an auto shop employee and barricaded himself in the business for more than three hours.
Capt. Dennis Ivey of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office released few other details Tuesday during a video update on the office's Facebook page. He said the suspect is "safely in custody" and that "the deputies are fine" after trying to negotiate with the man.
York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs told reporters earlier in the day that the shooter targeted a male employee he knew following a domestic dispute. Diggs said the victim was taken to a hospital, but the severity of his injuries wasn't immediately clear.
The shooting occurred about 9 a.m. with nine people inside Ebby's Auto Painting & Collision Repair in Williamsburg.
