Kurdish official says US role essential in post-IS Syria

Ilham Ahmed, the co-president of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Kurdish-led forces backed by the US in Raqqa, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Kobani town, north Syria, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Ahmed says the governing and securing of the Arab-majority city after the expulsion of IS militants will be a model for other areas in Syria and the future of governing the war-torn country. She says the Kurdish-led effort needs US political and financial support. Hussein Malla AP Photo