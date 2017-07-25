Police: Teen father left newborn in California parking lot

This undated booking photo provided by the Suisun City Police Department shows Daniel Mitchell from Fairfield, Calif. Police arrested Mitchell, who they believe to be the father of a 16-day-old baby who was left in a Northern California strip mall parking lot. The baby was found on Monday, July 24, 2017 by two barber shop employees who noticed a car seat in the Suisun City strip mall lot. Suisun City Police Department via AP)