White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

Nation & World

'Media Day' at the White House favors conservative outlets

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 7:14 AM

WASHINGTON

The White House is hosting a day's worth of live broadcasts to tout President Donald Trump's first six months in office using a media group that promotes Christian and conservative values.

The "media day" event kicked off at 6 a.m. featuring 15 hours of live radio broadcasts from the Salem Media Group. Participating hosts include Hugh Hewitt and Joe Piscopo. Both are broadcasting from tents set up on the White House driveway.

The White House says local TV stations and local TV affiliate groups will also participate.

The Salem Media Group owns more than 100 radio stations and websites like townhall.com, and focuses on content promoting Christian and conservative values.

The new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is among those participating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video