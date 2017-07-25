A wildfire burns near La Croix-Valmer, southern France, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France.
A wildfire burns near La Croix-Valmer, southern France, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. Claude Paris AP Photo
Nation & World

Fires hopscotch through touristic southern coast of France

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:34 AM

PARIS

Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. Four firefighters have been injured.

The prefecture of the Var, tweeting on Tuesday, a day after the fires started, said about 100 people were evacuated in Ramatuelle, while five hectares burned in Saint-Tropez.

Flames burned some 800 hectares (almost 2,000 acres) around the Var, with two villas destroyed in La Croix Valmer, a dozen kilometers (7 miles) west of Saint-Tropez. A huge fire in the neighboring Luberon region was under control on Tuesday.

The largest blaze was in northern Corsica, with nearly 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) burned.

There have been no reports of injuries among residents or tourists.

