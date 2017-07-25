EU-Turkey talks fail to ease friction over detentions

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, talks with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah during his departure ceremony in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Monday, July 24, 2017. Erdogan later flew to Qatar on the final leg of a Gulf two-day tour, which also took him to already took him to Saudi Arabia, aimed at forging a resolution to the diplomatic standoff gripping the Gulf nation and four fellow Arab countries Pool Photo via AP Presidency Press Service