Nation & World

July 24, 2017 9:39 PM

Trump blasts newspaper's reporting on US-Syria policy

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has assailed The Washington Post in connection with a story about termination of U.S. efforts to aid rebels fighting to oust Syria's President Bashar Assad.

In a post on his Twitter account Monday, Trump said, "The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad."

U.S. officials told the newspaper in a story published July 19 that ending the secret program was related to Trump's concerns about re-establishing a working relationship with Russia.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders declined at the time to discuss cessation of the program, telling reporters she didn't know if it had come up in discussions that Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video