July 24, 2017 9:19 PM

$1M bail set for Colorado man accused of killing teenage son

The Associated Press
DURANGO, Colo.

A judge has set bail at $1 million for a Colorado man who was arrested in the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son.

Mark Redwine was arrested in Washington state and appeared in court Monday for the death of Dylan Redwine, whose remains were found about 10 miles from the father's southwestern Colorado home in 2013.

The Durango Herald reports https://goo.gl/G9qR7p the boy had traveled to be with his father for a court-ordered visit the previous Thanksgiving. Mark Redwine and the boy's mother had gone through a contentious custody battle.

An indictment says blood found in Mark Redwine's home matched Dylan's DNA, and a cadaver dog picked up the scent of a body on the father's clothes and in his truck.

Mark Redwine has denied any involvement.

