Lawsuit seeks details on suppliers of death penalty drugs

FILE - In this July 23, 2014, file photo, a fence surrounds the state prison in Florence, Ariz., where the execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood took place. A trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in which news organizations are seeking the source of lethal drugs used in Arizona's executions and the qualifications of those carrying out the death penalty. The lawsuit by The Associated Press and other news organizations was filed after the 2014 death of condemned prisoner Joseph Rudulph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination before he died. File AP Photo