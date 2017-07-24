Police officers wait for a tow truck to come and remove a car after it slammed into a group of people outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center Monday, July 24, 2017, in Alcester, S.D. Authorities said at least two people were killed and multiple others injured. A Highway Patrol spokesman said the investigation is ongoing, but the crash appears to have been accident. The driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital.
Police officers wait for a tow truck to come and remove a car after it slammed into a group of people outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center Monday, July 24, 2017, in Alcester, S.D. Authorities said at least two people were killed and multiple others injured. A Highway Patrol spokesman said the investigation is ongoing, but the crash appears to have been accident. The driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital. Argus Leader via AP Briana Sanchez

July 24, 2017 2:09 PM

Highway Patrol: 2 dead, 6 hurt in South Dakota crash

By JAMES NORD Associated Press
ALCESTER, S.D.

At least two people were killed and six hurt when a car slammed into a group of people and then into a nursing home Monday in southeast South Dakota in an apparent accident, authorities said.

Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said investigators believe the crash at Alcester Care and Rehab Center was accidental based on descriptions from witnesses, but he had no immediate detail. He said the driver — identified by the city police chief as a woman — was among those taken to a hospital.

Mangan had no immediate information about the conditions of the injured, whom he said were taken to hospitals in Sioux Falls and Hawarden, Iowa, and Sioux City, Iowa. Alcester, a town of about 800 people, is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sioux Falls.

Jayson Pullman, chief executive of Hawarden Regional Healthcare, said four of the injured were treated at his hospital. He said he believed three had been returned to the nursing home, with the fourth transferred by helicopter to another hospital.

The other hospitals said they could provide no information without patient names. None of the victims of the crash were immediately identified.

The nursing home's administrator declined an interview.

"It's horrible," Highway Patrol Capt. Jason Husby said. "Especially the situation we had here where there's a group of people. A lot of people are affected by this."

Hours after the crash, a blue tarp was draped across the entrance to the nursing home, and a maintenance worker was doing work on a shattered side window and a cracked and damaged door.

Alcester police Chief Chris Doty said the driver is female, but didn't offer other details

Mangan said he couldn't provide details about what preceded the crash. He said the car's speed, whether the driver had any relation to the facility or whether alcohol was a factor in the crash were all under investigation.

