Highway Patrol: 2 dead, 6 hurt in South Dakota crash

Police officers wait for a tow truck to come and remove a car after it slammed into a group of people outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center Monday, July 24, 2017, in Alcester, S.D. Authorities said at least two people were killed and multiple others injured. A Highway Patrol spokesman said the investigation is ongoing, but the crash appears to have been accident. The driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital. Argus Leader via AP Briana Sanchez