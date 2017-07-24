Rescuer clung to boy plucked from Arizona flash flood

In this Sunday, July 23, 2017, image taken from video provided by the Pima County Sheriff's office, a stranded hiker is rescued from torrential flash flood waters near Tucson, Ariz. Over a dozen hikers were stranded Sunday in a scenic canyon on the outskirts of Tucson, just over a week after a flash flood killed 10 members of an extended family more than 140 miles to the north. Pima County Sheriff via AP)