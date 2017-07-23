FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi is urging House Democrats to oppose the relatively routine intelligence authorization bill. Pelosi complains that Republicans are rushing it without a full and open debate. In a letter to Democrats Sunday night, July 23, Pelosi calls the GOP moves unacceptable when intelligence decisions are being made.
FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi is urging House Democrats to oppose the relatively routine intelligence authorization bill. Pelosi complains that Republicans are rushing it without a full and open debate. In a letter to Democrats Sunday night, July 23, Pelosi calls the GOP moves unacceptable when intelligence decisions are being made.

Nation & World

July 23, 2017 9:15 PM

Pelosi urges Dems to oppose intel bill over expedited rule

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is urging House Democrats to oppose the relatively routine intelligence authorization bill.

Pelosi complains that Republicans are rushing it without a full and open debate.

In a letter to Democrats Sunday night, Pelosi calls the GOP moves unacceptable when intelligence decisions are being made. She says those decisions affect U.S. national security — and she notes that the House Intelligence Committee is investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

She says she has no problem with the bill itself, but rather the expedited procedure.

The bill is on the House schedule Monday as a suspension. No amendments can be offered during a total of 40 minutes of debate. In order to pass under such circumstances, it must get two-thirds of the members present and voting.

