CHP Los Banos Sgt. Ryan Swafford explains the details of a fatal crash Friday, July 21, 2017, off Henry Miller Road. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Nation & World

July 24, 2017 6:31 AM

Woman arrested in deadly crash that was livestreamed online

The Associated Press
MERCED, Calif.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in California on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that she recorded live on Instagram.

Obdulia Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday's crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and badly injured another 14-year-old girl.

The California Highway Patrol says Sanchez was driving the car when it veered onto the right shoulder of a road about 120 miles (190 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. It says she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV (http://abc30.tv/2tSlnpX) that Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram before, during and after the crash.

The California Highway Patrol is examining the video as part of the investigation.

