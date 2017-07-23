Nation & World

July 23, 2017 11:57 AM

APNewsBreak: Senator says detained student freed in China

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

A U.S. lawmaker says Chinese authorities have released an American college student who was arrested in their country a week ago after reportedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother in a fare dispute.

The office of Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines says police in central China freed 25-year-old Guthrie McLean early Monday, local time.

The University of Montana senior was detained July 16 in the city of Zhengzhou on charges of intentional injury.

His mother, Jennifer McLean, alleges police demanded the equivalent of $7,400 in compensation from the family and threatened to imprison her son for up to three years if they refused to pay.

Local police have declined to comment on the case.

Jennifer McLean told The Associated Press her son's actions were justified because the taxi driver was hurting her.

