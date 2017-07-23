FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2013, file photo, Snooty the manatee lifts her snout out of the water at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Fla. The South Florida Museum posted on Facebook, Sunday, July 23, 2017, that Snooty died in a heartbreaking accident. No other details were given about the cause of death, but the museum said they were devastated and that the circumstances are being investigated. Snooty, the longest living manatee in captivity, died one day after a huge party to celebrate his 69th birthday.
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2013, file photo, Snooty the manatee lifts her snout out of the water at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Fla. The South Florida Museum posted on Facebook, Sunday, July 23, 2017, that Snooty died in a heartbreaking accident. No other details were given about the cause of death, but the museum said they were devastated and that the circumstances are being investigated. Snooty, the longest living manatee in captivity, died one day after a huge party to celebrate his 69th birthday.

Nation & World

July 23, 2017 12:16 PM

Snooty, oldest Florida manatee in captivity, dies at 69

The Associated Press
BRADENTON, Fla.

Snooty, Florida's longest living manatee in captivity, has died one day after a huge party to celebrate his 69th birthday.

The South Florida Museum posted a Facebook message Sunday saying that the beloved manatee had died in a heartbreaking accident. No other details were given about the cause of death, but the Bradenton museum says staffers are devastated and that the circumstances are being investigated.

Snooty had previously been in good health, eating about 80 pounds (35 kilograms) of lettuce and vegetables every day to sustain his 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) body. He loved to greet his visitors and ham it up for the cameras.

Snooty was born in Miami and has never lived in the wild.

