Snooty, oldest Florida manatee in captivity, dies at 69

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2013, file photo, Snooty the manatee lifts her snout out of the water at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Fla. The South Florida Museum posted on Facebook, Sunday, July 23, 2017, that Snooty died in a heartbreaking accident. No other details were given about the cause of death, but the museum said they were devastated and that the circumstances are being investigated. Snooty, the longest living manatee in captivity, died one day after a huge party to celebrate his 69th birthday. Tamara Lush, File AP Photo