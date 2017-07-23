FILE -- In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo former Zambian president, Kenneth Kaunda, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Patriotic Front's Edgar Lungu, in Lusaka. Zambian media say 93-year-old Kaunda, the country's independence leader and former longtime president, has left a hospital after several days of treatment. State broadcaster ZNBC reports that Kaunda went home Saturday, July 22, 2017 from the hospital in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. He will return at an undisclosed time for previously scheduled tests.
FILE -- In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo former Zambian president, Kenneth Kaunda, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Patriotic Front's Edgar Lungu, in Lusaka. Zambian media say 93-year-old Kaunda, the country's independence leader and former longtime president, has left a hospital after several days of treatment. State broadcaster ZNBC reports that Kaunda went home Saturday, July 22, 2017 from the hospital in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. He will return at an undisclosed time for previously scheduled tests. Moses Mwape, File AP Photo
FILE -- In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo former Zambian president, Kenneth Kaunda, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Patriotic Front's Edgar Lungu, in Lusaka. Zambian media say 93-year-old Kaunda, the country's independence leader and former longtime president, has left a hospital after several days of treatment. State broadcaster ZNBC reports that Kaunda went home Saturday, July 22, 2017 from the hospital in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. He will return at an undisclosed time for previously scheduled tests. Moses Mwape, File AP Photo

Nation & World

July 23, 2017 5:46 AM

Former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda, 93, leaves hospital

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

Zambian media say 93-year-old Kenneth Kaunda, the country's independence leader and its former longtime president, has left a hospital after several days of treatment.

State broadcaster ZNBC reports that Kaunda went home Saturday from the hospital in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. He will return at an undisclosed time for previously scheduled tests.

ZNBC had earlier quoted the health minister as saying Kaunda had been suffering from "minor complaints."

Kaunda led Zambia from independence from Britain in 1964 until 1991. Zambia was a one-party state for most of that time, although Kaunda eventually yielded to pressure and held a multi-party vote. He peacefully left office when he lost.

Zambia's democratic record after Kaunda has been widely praised but the recent jailing of an opposition leader and increased police powers are raising concerns.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video