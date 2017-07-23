Former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda, 93, leaves hospital

FILE -- In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo former Zambian president, Kenneth Kaunda, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Patriotic Front's Edgar Lungu, in Lusaka. Zambian media say 93-year-old Kaunda, the country's independence leader and former longtime president, has left a hospital after several days of treatment. State broadcaster ZNBC reports that Kaunda went home Saturday, July 22, 2017 from the hospital in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. He will return at an undisclosed time for previously scheduled tests. Moses Mwape, File AP Photo