Nation & World

July 22, 2017 10:56 PM

Afghan official says Taliban overruns district headquarters

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says Taliban fighters overran a district headquarters in northern Afghanistan after a ferocious fight that left 2 police dead in northern Faryab province.

Abdul Karim Yourish, provincial police chief spokesman, said Sunday the assault on the Lawlash District government headquarters was launched under the cover of darkness late Saturday. Government offices as well as the police headquarters were located inside the compound.

In recent days, Taliban have launched dozens of attacks in northern Afghanistan, temporarily closing a key highway between the capital Kabul and northern Afghanistan. The attacks reflect the Taliban's efforts to apply pressure on government troops and police across the country and not just in their strongholds in the south and east of Afghanistan.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video