AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

8 people found dead in truck in 'human trafficking crime'
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.
Several other people, possibly dozens, were found in the truck, which didn't have a working air conditioning system, and they were taken to hospitals, firefighters said.
A person from the truck approached a Walmart employee in a parking lot and asked for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The employee gave the person the water and then called police, and when officers arrived they found the eight people dead in the back of the trailer, police Chief William McManus said.
Investigators checked store surveillance video, which showed vehicles had arrived and picked up other people from the tractor-trailer, police said.
"We're looking at a human trafficking crime this evening," McManus said.
___
Israel installs new security cameras at Jerusalem holy site
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel installed new security cameras Sunday at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, as officials began indicating it was considering "alternatives" to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence and raised tensions in the region.
Israel set up the new security measures last week after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. It said they were a necessary measure to prevent more attacks and were deployed routinely at holy sites around the world. But Muslims alleged Israel was trying to expand its control at the Muslim-administered site and have launched mass prayer protests.
Three Palestinians were killed in street clashes Friday in some of the worst street violence in years, and later a Palestinian stabbed to death three members of an Israeli family.
Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, who heads the Israeli defense body for Palestinian civilian affairs, said Israel was open to alternatives to lower the tensions.
"The only thing we want is to ensure no one can enter with weapons again and carry out another attack," he said. "We're willing to examine alternatives to the metal detectors as long as the solution of alternative ensures the prevention of the next attack."
___
Divided UK, inconclusive election could put brakes on Brexit
LONDON (AP) — Lucy Harris thinks Britain's decision to leave the European Union is a dream come true. Nick Hopkinson thinks it's a nightmare.
The two Britons — a "leave" supporter and a "remainer" — represent the great divide in a country that stepped into the unknown just over a year ago, when British voters decided by 52 percent to 48 percent to end more than four decades of EU membership.
They are also as uncertain as the rest of the country about what Brexit will look like, and even when it will happen. Since the shock referendum result, work on negotiating the divorce from the EU has slowed to a crawl as the scale and complexity of the challenge becomes clearer.
Harris, founder of the pro-Brexit group Leavers of London, says she is hopeful, rather than confident, that Britain will really cut its ties with the EU.
"If we haven't finalized it, then anything's still up for grabs," she said. "Everything is still to play for."
___
AP Interview: Ex-Gaza chief says Hamas deal will open border
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — An exiled Palestinian politician has detailed his Gaza power-sharing deal with former foe Hamas for the first time. He says the understandings reached in quiet negotiations could lead to a better future for the long-suffering territory.
Mohammed Dahlan tells The Associated Press he expects to see the opening of blockaded Gaza's border with Egypt by late August.
The former Gaza security chief says a $100 million Gulf-funded power plant would eventually be built to ease crippling electricity shortages.
Dahlan says chemistry between him and Gaza's new Hamas chief helped forge the once unthinkable alliance. The two, both in their mid-50s, grew up in the same Gaza refugee camp.
Dahlan said by phone Saturday that he and Hamas chief Yehiyeh Sinwar "realized it's time to find a way out" for Gaza.
___
Rookie from New Jersey wins World Series of Poker, $8.1M
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A New Jersey man with a degree in accounting is this year's World Series of Poker champion.
Scott Blumstein won the series' marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event early Sunday in Las Vegas surrounded by dozens of supporters including relatives and college friends. He is now more than $8.1 million richer after eliminating Pennsylvania's Daniel Ott on the 246th hand of the final table, more than 60 hands with just the two of them with bricks of bills and a gold bracelet separating them.
"I'm really happy about how I played tonight," said Blumstein, who's 25. "... This is just one poker tournament. It takes variance and luck and playing your best, and all those things came together, and I'm happy to be the winner."
Blumstein's final hand of an ace of hearts and a two of diamonds ended up being stronger than that of Ott, who went all in with an ace of diamonds and an eight of diamonds. The community cards were a jack of spades, a six of spades, a five of hearts, a seven of hearts and a two of hearts. It was the last card that prompted Blumstein's supporters to erupt.
"I'm really happy with the result, really happy with the deuce because I was playing good, but I'm pretty tired of poker at this point honestly, and to have to go back and battle pretty deep again, I wasn't looking forward to it," said Blumstein, who fell to his knees near his supporters after the two of hearts was revealed.
___
Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has "complete power" to issue pardons, an assertion that comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year's presidential election. It was one of many topics that appeared to occupy the president's mind as the day broke.
On a day when most people are ready to forget about the issues that nagged them during the week, Trump revved up. In an early morning flurry of 10 tweets, he commented about pardons, former presidential rival Hillary Clinton, son Don Jr., health care, the USS Gerald Ford, the attorney general and other issues.
Trump said in one of his 10 messages: "While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS."
The Washington Post recently reported that Trump has inquired about the authority he has as president to pardon aides, relatives or even himself in connection with the widening investigation into Russian interference in the election and whether any Trump associates were involved.
The president has long criticized leaks of information about the investigation, and has urged authorities to prosecute leakers.
___
Trump: USS Ford is '100,000-ton message to the world'
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — With praise and a blessing for the military, President Donald Trump helped hand over the USS Gerald R. Ford to the Navy on Saturday and said the state-of-the-art aircraft carrier will send a "100,000-ton message to the world" about America's military might when it is ultimately deployed.
U.S. allies will rest easy, Trump said, but America's enemies will "shake with fear" when they see the Ford cutting across the horizon.
The president and commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces likened the $12.9 billion warship to "an incredible work of art" and boasted about the American labor that went into building a vessel that eventually will house thousands of sailors and crew members.
Trump's participation in the ceremony also capped "Made in America" week at the White House, during which the president and administration officials sought to draw attention to U.S. manufacturing.
"American steel and American hands have constructed this 100,000-ton message to the world," Trump said of the Ford during a speech that praised the bravery and spirit of U.S. service members and referenced his desire for a buildup after years of spending restrictions.
___
Lawmakers herald agreement on sweeping Russia sanctions bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republicans and Democrats announced Saturday they had reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package to punish Moscow for meddling in the presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.
Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 House Democrat, said lawmakers had settled lingering issues with the bill, which also includes stiff economic penalties against Iran and North Korea. The sanctions targeting Russia, however, have drawn the most attention due to President Donald Trump's persistent push for warmer relations with President Vladimir Putin and ongoing investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign.
Passage of the bill, which could occur before Congress breaks for the August recess, puts Capitol Hill on possible collision course with Trump. The White House had objected to a key section of the bill that would mandate a congressional review if Trump attempted to ease or end the sanctions against Moscow. But if Trump were to veto the bill, he risks sparking an outcry from Republicans and Democrats and having his decision overturned. The sanctions review was included in the bill because of wariness among lawmakers from both parties over Trump's affinity for Putin.
The precise mechanics of how involved House Democrats would be in the review process had been a key sticking point, but Hoyer said he's satisfied with the outcome.
"The legislation ensures that both the majority and minority are able to exercise our oversight role over the administration's implementation of sanctions," Hoyer said.
___
Princes William, Harry remember their final call with Diana
LONDON (AP) — It was a typical phone call between two boys and their mother, who was on vacation in France. It was brief — the boys wanted to get back to playing with their cousins, not spend time on the phone chatting.
The brevity of that 1997 call haunts Prince William and Prince Harry to this day — for their mother, Princess Diana, would die in a car crash that night.
"Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know 'see you later'... If I'd known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn't have been so blase about it and everything else," William says in a new documentary. "But that phone call sticks in my mind, quite heavily."
Harry tells the filmmakers the final chat is something he will regret until the end of his days.
"Looking back on it now, it's incredibly hard. I'll have to sort of deal with that for the rest of my life," Harry said. "Not knowing that was the last time I was going to speak to my mum. How differently that conversation would have panned out if I'd had even the slightest inkling her life was going to be taken that night."
___
Charlie Gard protesters to rally as hospital reports threats
LONDON (AP) — Protesters who want critically ill British baby Charlie Gard to receive an experimental treatment are planning a rally and prayer vigil and hospital officials say they have received death threats in the heartbreaking case.
Activists supporting Gard's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.
Gard's parents are fighting to get more medical care but Great Ormond Street Hospital officials say the experimental treatment won't work and will just cause the 11-month-old more suffering. They argue his life support should be turned off.
Hospital chairwoman Mary MacLeod says doctors and nurses have been subjected to abuse on the streets and have received thousands of threatening messages.
Charlie has a rare genetic condition and suffers from brain damage.
