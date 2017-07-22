Nation & World

July 22, 2017 5:01 AM

Spain rescues 57 migrants from 2 boats in Mediterranean

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 57 migrants from two boats trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco.

The rescue service says that it reached a small boat carrying four Moroccan men in the Strait of Gibraltar after the craft was spotted by Spain's Civil Guard. The four were in apparent good health and the rescue ship brought them ashore.

A maritime rescue ship intercepted a second boat with 53 migrants of unknown origin near the island of Alboran, where the maritime rescue service has an outpost. The migrants are expected to reach land later Saturday.

Thousands of migrants from Africa attempt the perilous crossing to Europe in small boats that are unfit for the open sea.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video