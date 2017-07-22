A burned structure stands atop a hill on Yaqui Gulch Road as a wildfire burns near Mariposa, Calif., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. According to fire officials, the blaze has scorched thousands of acres and destroyed multiple structures.
A burned structure stands atop a hill on Yaqui Gulch Road as a wildfire burns near Mariposa, Calif., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. According to fire officials, the blaze has scorched thousands of acres and destroyed multiple structures. Noah Berger AP Photo

Nation & World

July 22, 2017

"Complete devastation" for some near California wildfire

By SCOTT SMITH and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif.

The people of the small, Northern California Gold Rush town of Mariposa are slowly making their way back home after a wildfire left the place a ghost town for most of the week.

The homes in the town of 2,000 on the road to Yosemite National Park were all still standing, but dozens on the outskirts were destroyed.

State fire officials said Friday that 61 homes have been destroyed and 13 damaged by the blaze since it broke out on Sunday.

Resident Miki Crawford told The Associated Press she feels "complete devastation" after seeing that her house of 22 years is nothing but a chimney and a cinder block wall.

The 117-square-mile fire is just 25 percent contained, and weeks of work are still ahead for firefighters trying to bring it under control.

