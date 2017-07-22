People sleep at a playground early Saturday, July 22, 2017 following an earthquake in the Mediterranean island of Kos, Greece. Causing panic but little serious damage, a powerful earthquake shook Friday vacation resorts in Greece and Turkey, hurting nearly 500 people and killing two tourists who were crushed when a building collapsed on a popular bar in the Greek island of Kos.
People sleep at a playground early Saturday, July 22, 2017 following an earthquake in the Mediterranean island of Kos, Greece. Causing panic but little serious damage, a powerful earthquake shook Friday vacation resorts in Greece and Turkey, hurting nearly 500 people and killing two tourists who were crushed when a building collapsed on a popular bar in the Greek island of Kos. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo
Nation & World

July 22, 2017 12:11 AM

Residents, tourists in Greece sleep outdoors after quake

The Associated Press
KOS, Greece

Hundreds of residents and tourists on the eastern Greek island of Kos have spent the night sleeping outdoors in parks, olive groves or in their cars, a night after a powerful earthquake killed two tourists and injured nearly 500 others across the Aegean Sea region, in Greece and Turkey.

At least two of the injured in Greece are listed in critical condition Saturday and had been airlifted to a hospital on the southern island of Crete.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake, which struck in the early hours of Friday, as being of magnitude 6.7, with Greek and Turkish estimates a fraction lower. Two men, one from Turkey and one from Sweden, were killed when a collapsing wall smashed into a popular a bar on Kos.

