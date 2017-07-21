Philippine leader says he won't visit US, says 'it's lousy'

In this photo provided by the Presidential Photographers Division, Malacanang Palace, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, clad in a camouflage uniform prepares to board a helicopter from an undisclosed place to visit troops in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, July 20, 2017. Duterte flew for the first time Thursday to the besieged southern city to cheer troops who have been trying to quell a nearly two-month uprising by Islamic State group-linked militants, who he warned were plotting to attack other cities. Second from right is Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano.
In this photo provided by the Presidential Photographers Division, Malacanang Palace, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, clad in a camouflage uniform prepares to board a helicopter from an undisclosed place to visit troops in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, July 20, 2017. Duterte flew for the first time Thursday to the besieged southern city to cheer troops who have been trying to quell a nearly two-month uprising by Islamic State group-linked militants, who he warned were plotting to attack other cities. Second from right is Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano. Presidential Photographers Division, Malacanang Palace via AP Ace Morandante
In this photo provided by the Presidential Photographers Division, Malacanang Palace, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, clad in a camouflage uniform prepares to board a helicopter from an undisclosed place to visit troops in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, July 20, 2017. Duterte flew for the first time Thursday to the besieged southern city to cheer troops who have been trying to quell a nearly two-month uprising by Islamic State group-linked militants, who he warned were plotting to attack other cities. Second from right is Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano. Presidential Photographers Division, Malacanang Palace via AP Ace Morandante

Nation & World

July 21, 2017 5:57 PM

Philippine leader says he won't visit US, says 'it's lousy'

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he will never visit the United States while he is in office, and adds that he has "seen America and it's lousy."

Duterte delivered his latest verbal attack on the United States after he was asked in a news conference Friday to react to a threat by a U.S. congressman, Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, to lead a protest if Duterte accepts President Donald Trump's invitation to visit the White House.

Duterte asked, "What makes that guy think I'm going to America?"

He added: "There will never be a time during my administration that I'll be going to America or thereafter ... I've seen America and it's lousy."

Duterte's spokesman said in April that Trump had invited the Philippine president in a telephone call to visit the White House, sparking protests from human rights activists, who asked the American leader not to welcome a leader accused of human rights violations and of condoning extrajudicial killings.

Thousands of suspects have died in an anti-drug crackdown by Duterte. He has denied condoning extrajudicial killings, although he has repeatedly threatened drug suspects and criminals with death in public speeches.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video