Burundi leader urges nearly 250,000 refugees to return home

FILE - In this Saturday, May 23, 2015 file photo, refugees who fled Burundi's violence and political tension wait to board a UN ship, at Kagunga on Lake Tanganyika, Tanzania, to be taken to the port city of Kigoma. Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, during his first visit to Tanzania Friday, July 21, 2017 outside Burundi since a failed coup attempt in 2015, is urging the nearly quarter-million Burundians sheltering in Tanzania to return home, saying the country is now peaceful. Jerome Delay, File AP Photo