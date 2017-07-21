Court ends hearing into corruption charges against PM

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif speaks to reporters outside the premises of the Joint Investigation Team, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan's supreme court on Friday, July 21, 2017, conducted its hearing into a high-profile case involving allegations of corruption against Sharif and his family but it wasn’t immediately clear when a verdict would be announced, defense lawyers and attorneys for petitioners said. B.K. Bangash AP Photo