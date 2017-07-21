Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, leaves after a closed-door meeting of that panel on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2017. The Senate intelligence committee has scheduled perhaps the most high-profile testimony involving the Russian meddling probes since former FBI Director James Comey appeared in June. A lawyer for Trump's powerful son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner will speak to the Senate intelligence committee Monday. Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo