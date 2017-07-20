Israel limits Muslim access to Jerusalem site amid tensions

Israeli border police officers stop a Palestinian woman for a security check as Palestinians gather for prayer at the Lion's Gate, following an appeal from clerics for Muslims to pray in the streets instead of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and the Muslim world over the contested Jerusalem shrine that has been at the center of violent confrontations in the past. Oded Balilty AP Photo