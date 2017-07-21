In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua news agency shows the site of an explosion in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Friday, July 21, 2017. A massive explosion hit a food shop in the eastern resort of Hangzhou on Friday morning.
In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua news agency shows the site of an explosion in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Friday, July 21, 2017. A massive explosion hit a food shop in the eastern resort of Hangzhou on Friday morning. Xinhua via AP Ke Qing
Nation & World

July 21, 2017 1:57 AM

Explosion hits food shop in China, killing 2, injuring 55

The Associated Press
BEIJING

A massive explosion hit a food shop in eastern China during the breakfast rush Friday, killing two people and injuring 55, 12 of them seriously, officials said.

Video from a security camera located down the street from the shop in the eastern resort city of Hangzhou showed the blast flinging dust and debris across a major road traversed by cars, buses, bicycles and scooters.

The official Xinhua News Agency said glass was blown out of the windows of vehicles and buildings within a wide radius of the shop. Flames leaped from the building, and state broadcaster CCTV later showed charred shop fronts facing the street in the residential area.

Most such small establishments use bottled gas to fuel their cookers.

