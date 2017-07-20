Trial date set for case linked to "S-Town" podcast

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stands at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of friend John B. McLemore, who is also featured in the serialized show. A judge has set an Oct. 16 trial date for Goodson, named in a mulit-count indictment related to an alleged theft linked to events in the popular story. Goodson has pleaded not guilty to a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in "S-Town." Jay Reeves AP Photo