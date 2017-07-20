Nation & World

July 20, 2017 4:54 AM

Kenya court says Dubai firm can print presidential ballot

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court decision that stopped the printing of ballots by a Dubai-based company for next month's presidential election.

The High Court stopped the printing by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing after the opposition raised concerns about how the contract was awarded and alleged links between the firm and the family of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Leading opposition contender and former prime minister Raila Odinga has claimed a plot to rig the election by printing 2 million additional ballots. Kenyatta has denied the claims and accused the opposition of trying to sabotage the Aug. 8 elections.

The Court of Appeal says in part that the High Court didn't take into consideration the short amount of time remaining before the vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video