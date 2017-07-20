Nation & World

July 20, 2017 3:25 AM

Hearing set for man who drove into graveside service

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A man who drove into a graveside service at a South Carolina cemetery is expected in court on 12 counts of attempted murder.

Columbia Police say a bond hearing is scheduled Thursday for 64-year-old James Kester. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Authorities say they believe Kester intentionally hit mourners with his car during a service Wednesday at Greenlawn Cemetery. Authorities say 12 people were struck. Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly says none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Television footage showed a car stopped in the middle of dozens of graves.

Police haven't talked about why they think Kester hit the mourners or whether he had any connection to the graveside service.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video